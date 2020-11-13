VIDEO: Massive alligator seen on Florida golf course during Eta

Images of the creature went viral, and many were shocked at the size of it.

Alligators aren’t an unusual sight in Florida, but huge ones like the one at the Naples golf course typically get widespread attention.

Stolting said he’s seen gators on the course before but never any of that size.

“Once I got closer, it definitely was a shock,” he told the Times.

He didn’t call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission but instead let the gator go on its way and into the water.