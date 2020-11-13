X

VIDEO: Massive alligator seen on Florida golf course during Eta

Multiple golfers at a Florida golf course saw a gigantic alligator (not pictured).
Credit: Jack Kelly/Unsplash

By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A professional golfer came across a gigantic alligator when he was at a Naples, Florida, course.

Naples Daily News reported Valencia Golf & Country Club professional Jeff Jones captured photos of the massive reptile walking across the course on Wednesday amid Tropical Storm Eta.

A video of the gator taking a stroll on the green was recorded by Tyler Stolting, the first assistant golf professional at the club, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Stolting told the publication he saw the gator about 2 p.m. as he drove by in a golf cart at the 17th tee.

Images of the creature went viral, and many were shocked at the size of it.

Alligators aren’t an unusual sight in Florida, but huge ones like the one at the Naples golf course typically get widespread attention.

Stolting said he’s seen gators on the course before but never any of that size.

“Once I got closer, it definitely was a shock,” he told the Times.

He didn’t call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission but instead let the gator go on its way and into the water.

