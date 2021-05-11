ValuJet Flight 592 crashed, 25 years ago

ValuJet Flight 592 was a DC-9 bound for Atlanta when it plunged nosefirst into the Everglades. Nearly one-third were from metro Atlanta.

A subsequent investigation found a savage fire had erupted in the jet’s cargo hold, fueled by a load of surplus emergency oxygen canisters that had been removed from a different jet by a maintenance contractor. The devices were supposed to have safety caps to prevent a potentially dangerous activation after removal, but they did not. Some were apparently triggered by the jostling of takeoff.