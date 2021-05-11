ValuJet Flight 592 crashed, 25 years ago

On May 11, 1996, ValuJet Flight 592 crashed just minutes after taking off from Miami. While tragically ending the lives of all 110 people aboard, the crash also signaled the end of the Atlanta-based airline.
ValuJet Flight 592 was a DC-9 bound for Atlanta when it plunged nosefirst into the Everglades. Nearly one-third were from metro Atlanta.
A subsequent investigation found a savage fire had erupted in the jet’s cargo hold, fueled by a load of surplus emergency oxygen canisters that had been removed from a different jet by a maintenance contractor. The devices were supposed to have safety caps to prevent a potentially dangerous activation after removal, but they did not. Some were apparently triggered by the jostling of takeoff.
ValuJet took off in 1993 and was a quick success, pitching low fares made possible by low costs. But the crash investigation highlighted the price of rapid growth: lax controls over outsourced maintenance by the company and regulators led to the shipment of unsafe canisters.
The crash led to more scrutiny of smaller, fast-growing carriers, and to a rule requiring smoke detectors in the cargo holds of smaller or older jets that did not have to have them previously.
The government grounded ValuJet before allowing it back in the air on Sept. 30, 1996. About a year later, ValuJet merged with a smaller carrier, Florida-based AirTran, adopting its name but keeping Atlanta as its main hub. With a new image and improved safety, the company grew into a national power.
In 2011, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines bought AirTran and now flies many of its old routes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.