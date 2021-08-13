U.S. warns 9/11 anniversary could inspire extremist attacks

The agency noted that al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula recently released the first English-language edition of its Inspire magazine in four years, apparently to mark the upcoming anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The anniversary and the approaching holidays “could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence,” it said.

DHS also noted that domestic extremists motivated by religious and ethnic hatred have in the past attacked houses of worship and other gatherings, but it said there aren’t any “credible or imminent threats identified to these locations.”