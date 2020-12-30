U.S. stocks open broadly higher as trading for 2020 winds down

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% in the early going Wednesday. Small-company stocks again outpaced their larger rivals, as they have been doing all month. That’s a sign investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.

Investors were encouraged to see that Britain had authorized a coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca which is easier to handle than others. European markets were slightly lower, and Asian markets ended broadly higher. Treasury yields held steady.