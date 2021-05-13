University of South Carolina president quits, says ‘trust is lost’

He apologized Wednesday. “I am sorry to those I have let down,” Caslen wrote in a note to the school’s faculty, staff and students. “I understand the responsibilities and higher standards of senior level leadership. When those are not met, trust is lost. And when trust is lost, one is unable to lead.”

Caslen’s rise to the presidency in 2019 had been met with criticism. Student and faculty leaders opposed the retired general and U.S. Military Academy superintendent, arguing he lacked qualifications, such as a doctoral degree or university research experience, and knew little about the school. That year, the faculty Senate unanimously approved a no-confidence vote.

Caslen’s supporters touted his 43 years in the military and five years as superintendent of West Point. He had the support of Gov. Henry McMaster and Republican lawmakers who suggested he could bring federal programs to the school and a share of federal money. McMaster, an ex officio board member, also personally called trustees at the time, urging them to convene a special meeting to vote on Caslen.

Donors — including Darla Moore, a former board member and the university’s largest benefactor — feared that might amount to undue political influence that could threaten the university’s accreditation. McMaster dismissed those ideas, with a spokesman calling the specter of any undue influence “preposterous.”

A spokesman for McMaster did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the resignation.

In 2019, trustees voted 11-8 to hire Caslen, in stark contrast to his predecessors’ unanimous approvals.

In office, Caslen’s tenure has included other bumps. Last month, he said he took responsibility for the university’s failure to reach out to supporter Moore after her mother’s death, leading the school’s biggest donor to write off the university.

Moore, who has donated in excess of $75 million to the school — and for whom the school of business is named — had asked trustees in 2019 to restart its presidential search rather than hire Caslen.