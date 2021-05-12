Georgia public campuses will require ACT/SAT next year

The University System of Georgia notified the presidents of state public colleges and universities today that 2022 applicants will have to submit ACT or SAT scores.
According to a USG spokesman, this information was sent today to campuses: “The University System of Georgia will resume test score admission requirements for Spring 2022 and subsequent semesters. Students’ eligibility will be decided based on all criteria established by USG institutions in accordance with Board of Regents policy.”
The USG decision on SAT/ACT scores could influence other state systems that have not yet decided whether to extend test waivers granted last year because of widespread cancellations of test dates due to COVID-19.
At this point, 1,410 accredited, bachelor-degree granting colleges and universities, including Emory, Mercer and Duke, have announced they will be ACT/SAT optional (or test-blind) for fall 2022 admission.
In August, USG followed most of its peer systems and waived test score requirements for spring, summer and fall 2021 admission to its 26 campuses. However, the waiver was only for one year.