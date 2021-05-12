Georgia public campuses will require ACT/SAT next year

According to a USG spokesman, this information was sent today to campuses: “The University System of Georgia will resume test score admission requirements for Spring 2022 and subsequent semesters. Students’ eligibility will be decided based on all criteria established by USG institutions in accordance with Board of Regents policy.”

The USG decision on SAT/ACT scores could influence other state systems that have not yet decided whether to extend test waivers granted last year because of widespread cancellations of test dates due to COVID-19.