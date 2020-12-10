UK’s Boris Johnson: ‘Strong possibility’ Brexit talks will fail

Facing the Sunday deadline, both sides realized their drawn-out four-year divorce might well end on bad terms.

“I am a bit more gloomy today, as far as I can hear,” said Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven at a EU summit where von der Leyen briefed the 27 leaders on her unsuccessful dinner with Johnson.

“She was not really confident that all difficulties could be resolved,” said David Sassoli, the president of the EU parliament which will have to approve any deal brokered. A cliff-edge departure that would threaten hundreds of thousands of jobs and tens of billions in commerce was coming ever closer.

To prepare for a sudden exit on Jan. 1, the EU on Thursday proposed four contingency measures to make sure that at least air and road traffic would continue between both sides as smoothly as possible for the next six months.

It also proposes that fishermen will still have access to each other’s waters for up to a year, to limit the commercial damage of a no-deal split. The plans depend on the U.K. offering similar initiatives. The move was indicative of how the EU saw a bad breakup as ever more realistic.

Britain has not said whether it will agree to the contingency measures. Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said “we will obviously look very closely at the details.”