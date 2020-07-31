TV host Regis Philbin buried at Notre Dame, his alma mater

In 2001, he gave $2.75 million to the school to create the Philbin Studio Theatre, meant for laboratory and performance-arts productions, at its DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

FILE - In this May 16, 1999, file photo, Regis Philbin, a Notre Dame graduate, waves to the crowd after receiving an honorary degree during Notre Dame's 154th commencement exercises in South Bend, Ind. Philbin, who died last week at 88, has been buried at the university's Cedar Grove Cemetery, following a private funeral service Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond) Credit: Joe Raymond Credit: Joe Raymond

School president the Rev. John Jenkins praised Philbin for his commitment to the school in a statement this week, saying that "Regis regaled millions on air through the years, oftentimes sharing a passionate love for his alma mater with viewers."

Phibin died from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease on July 24, just over a month before his 89th birthday. He retired in 2011 following a long television career that included hosting the syndicated morning shows “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” from 1985-2000 — with co-host Kathie Lee Gifford — and “Live! with Regis and Kelly”— with Kelly Ripa — from 2001 until his retirement.

He had also hosted the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”