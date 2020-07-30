Regis Philbin’s cause of death revealed

»RELATED: TV personality Regis Philbin dead at 88

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family said in a statement. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.