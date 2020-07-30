Regis Philbin’s cause of death revealed

The cause of death of TV host Regis Philbin has been revealed.
A spokesperson for the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington, Connecticut, told E! News the host died from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease, or a heart attack.
Philbin died at age 88 on July 24.
“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family said in a statement. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.
“We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”