Trump thanks supporters who gathered outside Walter Reed

Now into his third day at Walter Reed Medical Center after being diagnosed with coronavirus, President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to thank supporters outside the Maryland hospital.
Thank you so much! https://t.co/UL6P5lRjZI— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2020
Trump is continuing to improve, his team of physicians said late Sunday morning, as the leader of the free world remains hospitalized for the coronavirus a third day at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley said the president has remained without a fever since Friday, and his team of physicians said if he continues to respond well to treatment, he could be discharged as soon as Monday.
Conley said the president had a “high fever” and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday before he was hospitalized. He said the president has not experienced any damage to his lungs “of major clinical concern.”
For his part, Trump offered his own assessment of his status Saturday evening in a video from his hospital suite, saying he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon.”
With Trump expected to remain hospitalized several more days and the presidential election looming, his condition is being anxiously watched by Americans.