Some Trader Joe’s brands are racist, petition says

“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” said Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokeswoman for Trader Joe’s. “Packaging for a number of the products has already been changed, but there’s a small number of products in which the packaging is still going through the process.”

Great-grandson of Aunt Jemima actress angered by removal of character

Trader Joe’s is the latest in a line of companies to rebrand its products following protests for racial equality prompted by the death of George Floyd.

The Quaker Oats Company announced last month it will remove the name and image of Aunt Jemima from its brand after 131 years, calling the change necessary “to make progress toward racial equality.” Uncle Ben’s and Mrs. Butterworth’s followed with similar calls to alter branding.