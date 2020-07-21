Some Trader Joe’s brands are racist, petition says

A California high school senior has started an online petition demanding Trader Joe’s to change the labeling of some of its international food products, calling the grocery chain’s branding “racist.”
“The grocery chain labels some of its ethnic foods with modifications of “Joe” that belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes,” reads the petition, which has been signed by more than 3,400 people as of 11 a.m. July 21.
“For example, ‘Trader Ming’s’ is used to brand the chain’s Chinese food, ‘Arabian Joe’ brands Middle Eastern foods, ‘Trader José' brands Mexican foods, ‘Trader Giotto’s’ is for Italian food, and ‘Trader Joe San’ brands their Japanese cuisine,” according to the petition. “Furthermore, the Trader Joe’s company takes pride in the fact that the founder, Joe Coulombe, took inspiration in building the Trader Joe’s brand from a racist book and a controversial theme park attraction, both of which have received criticism for romanticizing Western Imperialism and fetishizing non-Western peoples.”
The grocery store chain, which first opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967, said it has already “been in the process of updating order labels and replacing any variations with the name Trader Joe’s,” according to CNN.
“While this approach to product naming may have been rooted in a lighthearted attempt at inclusiveness, we recognize that it may now have the opposite effect — one that is contrary to the welcoming, rewarding customer experience we strive to create every day,” said Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokeswoman for Trader Joe’s. “Packaging for a number of the products has already been changed, but there’s a small number of products in which the packaging is still going through the process.”
Trader Joe’s is the latest in a line of companies to rebrand its products following protests for racial equality prompted by the death of George Floyd.
The Quaker Oats Company announced last month it will remove the name and image of Aunt Jemima from its brand after 131 years, calling the change necessary “to make progress toward racial equality.” Uncle Ben’s and Mrs. Butterworth’s followed with similar calls to alter branding.