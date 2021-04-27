Tornado, rainbow appear side by side during massive Texas storm

Those wanting to take a tour can pay $3,500 to participate in storm chasing under the guidance of experienced storm chasers.

“I was the guide for our first storm chase tour of the season. We had a mix of seasoned guests and a few new ones. Some of them saw their first tornadoes on this day." - Ryan Shepard, a storm chaser and guide for Silver Lining Tours

According to weather experts, it’s rare to see a tornado and a rainbow at the same time. The last known photo of the phenomenon was captured in Kansas in 2004 by photographer Eric Nguyen.