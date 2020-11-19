Tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree

The owl, the organization said, was an adult. It was taken to the wildlife center and given fluids and mice to eat since it had been three days since the bird last ate or drank, according to the post.

“So far so good, his eyes are bright and seems relatively in good condition with all he’s been through,” the post read. “Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey.”

As for concerns about the owl being returned to its home in Oneota, the organization said northern saw-whet owls find new mates annually and “are resilient in finding safe places.”

“This owl is a full grown adult and is very capable of finding new territory,” the comment on the post said. “We believe it would be even more traumatic to transport him yet again when he can be safely released here on the grounds of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center where there are acres of trees to choose from.”

Ravensbeard said the saw-whet owl population is on the decline, however, and recommended those with interest in them research how to make owl boxes, which will give them a safe space to live.