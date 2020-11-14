X

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, N.Y., is suspended by a crane as its is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle

By The Associated Press

A 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees.

Video from NBC’s “Today” show recorded the tree being trucked in early Saturday morning. It was later lifted into its spot by crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles (8 km) of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event.

No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said.

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, N.Y., is secured on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it’s especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

From left, Paula Dick, and her daughter Autumn Edison of Oneonta, N.Y., representing the Dick family who donated the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, stand with friends Margaret and Kyle Imperato next to the 75-foot tall Norway Spruce as it is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Credit: Craig Ruttle

