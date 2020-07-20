TIME honoring John Lewis’ life, legacy with commemorative cover

>COMPLETE COVERAGE: John Lewis

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday stood for an emotional moment of silence for Lewis. Speaker Nancy Pelosi gaveled the House to order, calling on “all who loved John Lewis, wherever you are, rise in a moment of silence in remembrance of the conscience of the Congress.”

Several people on the dais wept as the House stood in silence, heads bowed. When Pelosi tried to move on, those gathered interrupted with sustained applause.

“Our hero, our colleague, our brother, our friend received and answered his final summons from God almighty,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop, the dean of the Georgia delegation.

The son of sharecroppers, Lewis survived a brutal police beating during a 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Alabama. He represented Georgia in the House since 1987 and was known for his kindness and humility.

“Our nation has indeed lost a giant,” said Rep. Tom Graves, R-Georgia.

Earlier, Pelosi choked up recalling their last conversation the day before Lewis died. “It was a sad one,” Pelosi said of their conversation Thursday. “We never talked about his dying until that day.”

She recalled on "CBS This Morning" how the civil rights icon also threw his clout to women's rights, LGBTQ rights and many other causes.

John Lewis, who played a 60-year, outsized role on America's stage, died Friday after a battle with cancer, his office confirmed. He was 80 years old.

"He always worked on the side of the angels, and now he is with them," Pelosi said.

It was not yet clear whether Lewis’ casket would lie in the Capitol Rotunda to allow people to pay their respects. The Capitol is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Georgia Democrats selected party chairwoman Nikema Williams, a state senator who framed herself as a protégé of the civil rights giant, to replace his name on the November ballot.