T.I., ‘Tiny’ Harris under police investigation for sexual assault, drugging

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are under police investigation in Los Angeles following allegations of sexual assault and drugging.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET there is an active investigation but did not provide any more details. People is also reporting a confirmation from the LAPD.
New York lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn is representing 11 accusers, including eight women who say they were sexually assaulted, drugged or kidnapped by the Harrises or one of the couple’s employees. Three other clients, including a male, have made claims that the couple has hurled “terroristic threats” toward them.
One of those victims has accused the couple of drugging and trafficking her in “Nevada, California and Florida over three days,” Blackburn said in an email to Vulture in March. That victim has retained Blackburn as her legal representative.
“All she wants is justice, and we intend to fight until she gets it,” Blackburn added in an email. A lawyer for T.I. and Tiny told Vulture his clients “continue to deny in the strongest possible terms these scurrilous and unsubstantiated accusations.”
Credit: Chris Pizzello
Steve Sadow, who represents the Harrises, released a statement to ET in March denying the allegations in their entirety.
“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations,” Sadow said. “We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”
“These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media,” the statement continued. “The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”
Earlier this year, Blackburn sent five letters to authorities in both California and Georgia that detailed his clients’ claims against T.I., real name Clifford J. Harris, and Tiny, real name Tameka Harris. Blackburn confirmed to The Daily Beast that he has spoken to two offices and has begun preliminary conversations surrounding his clients’ claims with them. He declined to name which offices he was speaking with in order to preserve the “integrity of the investigation.”
“This is very sensitive, and I do not want the Harrises to get off on a technicality, because I may have disclosed something prematurely or because something may have gotten out,” Blackburn told The Daily Beast. “For me, the goal is to get justice for these women, hands down. This is not about money. This is not about clout.”