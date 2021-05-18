T.I., ‘Tiny’ Harris under police investigation for sexual assault, drugging

Hip hop recording artist "T.I." Harris and his wife Tiny are under police investigation in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Steve Sadow, who represents the Harrises, released a statement to ET in March denying the allegations in their entirety.

“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations,” Sadow said. “We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”

“These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media,” the statement continued. “The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

Earlier this year, Blackburn sent five letters to authorities in both California and Georgia that detailed his clients’ claims against T.I., real name Clifford J. Harris, and Tiny, real name Tameka Harris. Blackburn confirmed to The Daily Beast that he has spoken to two offices and has begun preliminary conversations surrounding his clients’ claims with them. He declined to name which offices he was speaking with in order to preserve the “integrity of the investigation.”

“This is very sensitive, and I do not want the Harrises to get off on a technicality, because I may have disclosed something prematurely or because something may have gotten out,” Blackburn told The Daily Beast. “For me, the goal is to get justice for these women, hands down. This is not about money. This is not about clout.”