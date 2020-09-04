Texas woman severely burned after hand sanitizer catches fire, explodes

Wise said her two youngest daughters went to get help while she got her burning clothes off. She was also able to get her pets and daughter with a disability out of the house.

“It’s something that you never want your kids to see,” Wise told the station. “Like, you just being up in flames so I think that part kind of killed me just because it’s something I never wanted them to have to go through.”

The Round Rock Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. Wise’s friend, Kathryn Bonesteel, is warning the public about using off-brand hand sanitizer.

Bonesteel and Wise set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for child care while Wise is hospitalized, as well as a new home, furniture and clothes, which were destroyed in the incident. According to the page, Wise also needs reconstructive surgery due to her facial injuries.

The exact brand was not named in the report or the GoFundMe page.