Texas officer charged with assault in fatal 2019 shooting

Police in the Houston suburb said the Hispanic officer shot Turner during an attempted arrest after she shocked him with his Taser. Court records showed three outstanding misdemeanor warrants against Turner at the time.

A lawyer for Turner's family said that she was not pregnant but had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and that Delacruz knew his neighbor suffered from mental illness.

Delacruz's attorney and a spokesman for the Baytown police department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Delacruz returned to work less than two weeks after the shooting, but the department said he'd be on administrative duty while the Texas Rangers and the civil rights division of the Harris County district attorney's office investigate the shooting.

District Attorney Kim Ogg on Monday called Turner’s death a tragedy.

"It is important to acknowledge that her family and the community are in pain,” she said.

A lawyer for Turner’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.