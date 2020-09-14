Officials: 3 dead, 3 wounded in violent rampage in Tennessee

At some point, authorities said, Dorsey fatally shot the man and forced his body out of the vehicle along I-24 near Manchester, then drove off with the woman still inside the car.

Officials then located the SUV and a chase ensued, reaching speeds topping 100 mph. The SUV crashed and flipped, Rausch said.

“At that point, Dorsey took his own life,” Rausch said. “The female hostage was safely recovered.”

“I want to extend our deepest sympathies to the innocent lives that have been impacted by today’s set of events,” Rausch said.

The investigation is ongoing, Rausch said.

He also thanked drivers on the interstate for their patience during the investigation, acknowledging the work by law enforcement “resulted in chaos, delays and inconvenience.”