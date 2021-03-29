Terrorism charges dismissed against 3 in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

The plot allegedly called for the members of the Michigan militia, according to a federal affidavit, to attempt to identify the homes of law enforcement officers to “target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war.”

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

Those accused reportedly found issues in what they called Whitmer’s inability to manage the governance of Michigan. The FBI shared comments from one of the accused assailants as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Whitmer has been praised but also often criticized for the state’s response to the coronavirus. She placed stringent restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted.

Klaeren ordered Bellar, Morrison and Musico to stand trial on three remaining charges, gang membership and providing material support for terrorism, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as felony firearm, punishable by up to two years in prison.