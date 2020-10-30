Tennessee man charged in case involving slain, abused adopted children

A Knox County grand jury handed down charges Wednesday against Michael Anthony Gray Jr., 40, that included felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse, WBIR-TV reported. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Michael Gray Jr. has an attorney.

Gray was charged with murder after investigators found a boy’s remains buried in the yard of a home where he lived with his parents and several adopted siblings. Gray’s parents have been charged with murder in the death of a girl whose remains were found on property owned by the family in Roane County. The Roane County case led authorities to search the Knox County property.