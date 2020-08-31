Target fires employee behind ‘Blue Lives Matter’ TikTok video

“This video is appalling and unacceptable,” said a spokesperson for the Minneapolis-based retail chain, the 8th largest in the US. “We don’t tolerate this behavior at Target, want all guests to be treated with respect and are terminating the team member who is responsible.

“We also have rigorous food safety procedures in place, which this team member egregiously violated with this behavior. We’re deeply sorry for this disturbing video, which TikTok has removed based on the platform’s guidelines.”