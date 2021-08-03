ajc logo
X

Suspect in fatal South Carolina shooting of 3 found in Florida

Caption
What to do when you're stopped by police

National & World News
By Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel, authorities said.

A man and two women were killed in the shootings Monday about 3 p.m. inside a Greenwood County home just off U.S. 25, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.

A child was also hurt in the shooting but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911, Kelly told The Index-Journal of Greenwood.

Jeffery David Powell, 36, was arrested at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida, deputies said in a statement early Tuesday.

Kelly told the newspaper that Powell flew to Florida on a commercial flight but didn’t give details about how he got to the airport or what led to his arrest.

Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Deputies were still trying to determine what led to the shooting, Kelly said at a news conference Monday evening.

“There’s a relationship there, but we’re still trying to get some of those details on how they know each other,” the sheriff said.

Powell has a charge of breach of trust of between $2,000 and $10,000 pending in Greenwood County and was convicted of domestic violence in 2013 and 2014, according to court records.

Deputies did not say if Powell had a lawyer and they did not detail what charges he is facing in the shootings.

The names of the people killed have not been released by the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

The shootings happened in a rural area about 8 miles south of Greenwood and about 50 miles south of Greenville.

In Other News
1
NATO, EU join criticism of Iran over merchant ship attack
2
Pushback challenges vaccination requirements at US colleges
3
Acropolis in Greece closes in the afternoon due to heat wave
4
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam
5
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top