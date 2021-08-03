Suspect in fatal South Carolina shooting of 3 found in Florida

Kelly told the newspaper that Powell flew to Florida on a commercial flight but didn’t give details about how he got to the airport or what led to his arrest.

Deputies were still trying to determine what led to the shooting, Kelly said at a news conference Monday evening.

“There’s a relationship there, but we’re still trying to get some of those details on how they know each other,” the sheriff said.

Powell has a charge of breach of trust of between $2,000 and $10,000 pending in Greenwood County and was convicted of domestic violence in 2013 and 2014, according to court records.

Deputies did not say if Powell had a lawyer and they did not detail what charges he is facing in the shootings.

The names of the people killed have not been released by the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

The shootings happened in a rural area about 8 miles south of Greenwood and about 50 miles south of Greenville.