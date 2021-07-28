Suspect arrested in ambush killing of Alabama police officer

Mayor James Perkins Jr. credited members of the public for sharing information with law enforcement and the State Bureau of Investigation with its handling of the case.

“The state stepped up and did exactly what was supposed to be done. The consequence is that within 24 hours there was an arrest,” Perkins told a news conference.

Officials didn’t provide any details about the arrest or shooting, and a possible motive isn’t clear.

Moorer was on duty and went home for lunch early Tuesday at an apartment complex where he lived when he was shot, authorities said. The shots were fired from outside, killing the officer and wounding the other person inside the residence at Selma Square Apartments, Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who was shot. She was hospitalized, but no additional information was available.