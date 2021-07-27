ajc logo
X

Alabama police officer fatally shot; woman wounded

Caption
What to do when you're stopped by police

National & World News
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago

SELMA, Ala. — An Alabama police officer on break at the apartment complex where he lived was shot to death early Tuesday and a woman was wounded in what a prosecutor described as an ambush.

Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer was on duty and went home to get a bite to eat when he was fatally shot, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said. A woman believed to be his wife or girlfriend was wounded, he said.

The officer was “ambushed,” according to Jackson.

Moorer was on a lunch break when shots were fired from outside, Attorney General Steve Marshall said. The officer was killed and another person inside the residence at Selma Square Apartments was wounded, Marshall said in a statement.

Moorer was “an upstanding officer who took his job seriously,” Jackson said. He was credited with making the city’s first heroin arrest in a decade in 2019, shortly after he joined the police force as a patrol officer.

Regional coverage
At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

“The Selma Police Department is devastated,” Chief Kenta Fulford told a news conference. “We’re asking the community for your prayers.”

Authorities did not release the name of the woman who was shot. She was hospitalized, but no additional information was available.

No arrests were made immediately, but state police were investigating at the request of local authorities, along with members of a drug task force.

The city of roughly 17,000 is about 50 miles west of the capital of Montgomery.

In Other News
1
Koreas talk again in dormant channels, agree to improve ties
2
Italy: Lake Como towns hit by extreme weather
3
Music Review: Prince's 'America' vault release stunning
4
Man pleads guilty to 4 Asian spa killings, sentenced to life
5
Designer who won’t make same-sex wedding websites loses case
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top