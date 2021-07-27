Alabama police officer fatally shot; woman wounded

Moorer was “an upstanding officer who took his job seriously,” Jackson said. He was credited with making the city’s first heroin arrest in a decade in 2019, shortly after he joined the police force as a patrol officer.

“The Selma Police Department is devastated,” Chief Kenta Fulford told a news conference. “We’re asking the community for your prayers.”

Authorities did not release the name of the woman who was shot. She was hospitalized, but no additional information was available.

No arrests were made immediately, but state police were investigating at the request of local authorities, along with members of a drug task force.

The city of roughly 17,000 is about 50 miles west of the capital of Montgomery.