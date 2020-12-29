Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.

A view of a damaged roof is shown after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, on Monday. The same area had another earthquake Tuesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.