Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

Residents walk past debris caused by an earthquake in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday. Some injuries were reported as well as considerable damage to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital. (AP Photo/Filip Horvat)
Credit: Filip Horvat

By The Associated Press

ZAGREB, Croatia — A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 17 miles southeast of Zagreb. Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some buildings.

Residents gather at a square in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday after a strong earthquake. (AP Photo/Filip Horvat)
Credit: Filip Horvat

The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake Monday.

The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.

A view of a damaged roof is shown after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, on Monday. The same area had another earthquake Tuesday. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.

