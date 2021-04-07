Stocks waver in early trading, holding near record highs

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% early Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. The Nasdaq and small-company stocks were lower. Treasury yields rose slightly, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury up to 1.66%.

Traders will look ahead to the release later in the day of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting on interest rate policy to watch for clues about the Fed’s thinking about the economy and how long it might wait before eventually raising rates.