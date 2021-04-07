Stocks waver in early trading, holding near record highs

Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street, holding the market near record highs it set earlier in the week.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% early Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. The Nasdaq and small-company stocks were lower. Treasury yields rose slightly, pushing the yield on the 10-year Treasury up to 1.66%.
Traders will look ahead to the release later in the day of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting on interest rate policy to watch for clues about the Fed’s thinking about the economy and how long it might wait before eventually raising rates.
Global shares were mostly higher Wednesday as optimism about progress on coronavirus vaccinations offset worries over flaring outbreaks in many countries.
France’s CAC 40 edged 0.3% higher in early trading to 6,150.27. Germany’s DAX added 0.1% to 15,227.91. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.9% to 6,885.98.
President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was bumping up his deadline for states by two weeks, to April 19, to make all adults in the U.S. eligible for coronavirus vaccines, reflecting steady progress in the U.S.
Optimism about a global economic rebound from the pandemic is growing, but Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank’s Asia & Oceania Treasury Department noted some nations were lagging in a “divergent recovery.”
“To be sure, the aggregated growth assessment is upbeat. Global GDP contraction for 2020, at 3.3%, was not as bad as the 4.4% drop expected earlier,” Lavanya said, referring to gross domestic product.