Stocks slide on Wall Street as pressure rises on Big Tech

Despite the pressure on big tech stocks, most professional investors remain optimistic that the broader market can keep rising. A stronger economy thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government should help boost profits for many companies this year, particularly those like banks, energy producers and airlines.

Roughly 40% of the stocks in the S&P 500 were rising, and the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 were holding up better than the S&P 500, whose movements are dominated by a handful of Big Tech companies. The Russell 2000 was down 0.1%.

Financial stocks were rallying, in part because higher longer-term interest rates help mean bigger profits from making loans.

Big financial stocks also climbed as investors see losses for the industry due to soured trades for a big U.S. hedge fund last week staying isolated to a few players, rather than cascading through the financial system. Japanese bank Nomura and Swiss bank Credit Suisse said Monday that they’re facing potentially significant losses because of their dealings with a major client. Nomura estimated the claim against its client could be about $2 billion.

Comerica gained 3.5% Goldman Sachs rose 2.3% and Morgan Stanley gained 2.3%.

Stock markets around the world were mostly stronger. In Europe, Germany’s DAX returned 0.7%, and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.6%. The FTSE 100 in London was virtually flat.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.1%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8%. Stocks in Shanghai rose 0.6%.