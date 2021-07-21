ajc logo
X

Stocks recover on Wall Street as more earnings roll in

Caption
Dow takes worst hit of 2021, , falls by more than 700 points.The 2.7 percent drop that shook the Dow on July 19 is thought to represent investor reaction ... .... to news that the Delta variant has led to spikes of COVID-19 cases all over the U.S. .It was the most significant drop since Oct. of last year, when stocks fell 943 points.Shares of cruise and airline companies took the deepest hit as fears of a slower economic recovery spread.More concerning for analysts than a drop in stocks are possibilities of stagflations, .which is when economic growth slows in tandem with rising inflation.Fear of stagflation will be a major concern for investors if a resurgence in Covid infections causes economies to slow while consumer prices continue an upward trajectory, Peter Essele, Commonwealth Financial Network, via CNN.Investors recognize that stocks remain close to record highs, up nearly 10 percent this year overall.We do not expect a return to complete shut downs in the US so while the damage from the Delta variant can be significant, we are still in the 'buy the dip' camp, Bryce Doty, Sit Fixed Income Associates, via CNN

National & World News
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago

Stocks moved higher for a second day on Wednesday, continuing to recover from a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Investors turned their attention to company earnings, which have started to roll in steadily as earnings season ramps up.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4%. Despite Monday’s steep drop, all three indexes are now positive for the week.

What’s pushing stocks higher the last two days has been better-than-expected results from big corporations. Dow component Coca-Cola was up 2% after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported better-than-expected results. Fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped nearly 9% after the company also reported much better than expected results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Johnson & Johnson shares were up 0.5% after the company reported a 73% rise in profits, thanks to strong sales growth across all of its businesses, particularly its medical device and diagnostics division.

Not all earnings were positive. Netflix fell 2.6% after reporting its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years.

Earnings season will kick into high gear next week, when more than 100 members of the S&P 500 will report their quarter results.

Bond yields were recovering from their sharp fall earlier in the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 1.27%, up from 1.21% the day before. The 10-year note’s yield had fallen into the teens on Monday on concerns that the delta variant of the coronavirus might impact economic growth globally.

In Other News
1
German Cabinet approves some $472 million in first flood aid
2
Bette Midler, Berry Gordy among new Kennedy Center honorees
3
2 guards taken hostage by inmates at prison in Sweden
4
Coke sales surge in Q2 as re-openings gain momentum
5
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top