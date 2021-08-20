Stocks open slightly higher, still headed for a weekly loss

Stocks are inching higher in early trading Friday on Wall Street but not enough to erase their losses from the week.
The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going. Technology and industrial companies were climbing, but another drop in crude oil prices was helping to pull energy companies lower. Ross Stores fell 5% after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, while Foot Locker jumped 11% after blowing past analysts’ forecasts for its latest quarter.
Crude oil prices fell 1%, European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mostly lower. Treasury yields held steady.
World stock markets fell Friday as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again took center stage.
Germany’s DAX fell 0.3% to 15,720.16, and the CAC 40 in France gave up 0.2% to 6,594.34. The FTSE 100 in Britain was down 0.3% at 7,040.85 in early trading.
Traders are watching mounting infections around the world, including in New Zealand, which is in lockdown after reporting its first outbreak in six months.
“With the number of COVID-19 infections on the rise, especially in the U.S., the threat from the delta variant is becoming more apparent spurring cautious risk sentiment,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank.
Positive earnings reports from retailers lifted sentiments on Wall Street on Thursday. So did the Labor Department, which recorded another weekly drop in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.
Claims fell 29,000 to 348,000 last week, in a pandemic low. This brought the four-week average to 378,000, also a pandemic low.