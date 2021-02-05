Stocks open higher; S&P 500 heads for big weekly gain

The benchmark index was up 0.4% early Friday. The gains came even after the government reported the latest grim figures on the economy, a gain of 49,000 jobs last month. Investors remain hopeful that continuing vaccinations will help the economy get on a more even footing over time. They’re also hopeful that more help for the economy is on the way from Washington. Overnight the Senate narrowly passed a measure that will fast-track aid. Treasury yields rose again.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 rose 1.1% to 5,670, while Germany’s DAX inched up 0.3% to 14,100. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up about 0.1% to 6,509.