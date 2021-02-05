X

Stocks open higher; S&P 500 heads for big weekly gain

Stocks are opening higher Friday on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 on track for its biggest weekly gain since November. (Colin Ziemer/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Credit: Colin Ziemer

National & World News | 46 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, keeping the S&P 500 on track for its biggest weekly gain since November.

The benchmark index was up 0.4% early Friday. The gains came even after the government reported the latest grim figures on the economy, a gain of 49,000 jobs last month. Investors remain hopeful that continuing vaccinations will help the economy get on a more even footing over time. They’re also hopeful that more help for the economy is on the way from Washington. Overnight the Senate narrowly passed a measure that will fast-track aid. Treasury yields rose again.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 rose 1.1% to 5,670, while Germany’s DAX inched up 0.3% to 14,100. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up about 0.1% to 6,509.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.5% to finish at 28,779.19. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1% to 6,840.50, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.1% to 3,120.63. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 0.6% to 29,279.74, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% to 3,496.33.

