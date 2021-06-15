Stocks lower as inflation, retail sales data disappoints

There are some limited signs that inflation may be cooling in some parts of the economy. Lumber and copper prices have dropped from their highs a few weeks ago. Copper is now trading at an eight-week low.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note remained steady on Tuesday after the data, trading at 1.51%.

Meanwhile retail sales fell in May, dragged down by a decline in auto sales and a shift by Americans to spend more on vacations and other services instead of goods. Total sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts expected a smaller decline of 0.5%.

Part of the decline in retail sales had to do with supply chain issues, most notably the lack of semiconductors, which has cut into the availability of electronics and automobiles for months now.