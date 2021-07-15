Steelers QB loses tooth after wife allegedly punches him in the mouth

“I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”

According to Haskins’ Instagram and several news articles, the couple was recently engaged at TAO Asian Bistro & Nightclub at The Venetian.

Haskins was signed by the Steelers after he was released by the Washington Football Team in December and is the backup for starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He had been drafted by Washington as the No. 15 pick overall in 2019. Haskins set records in his sophomore season at Ohio State, where he threw 50 touchdowns, one of just seven NCAA quarterbacks to do that in a single season.

The couple live in Pittsburgh, and were reportedly in Las Vegas for a wedding.

Gondrezick-Haskins has posted bail and is expected to appear back in court on Aug. 3.