Steelers QB loses tooth after wife allegedly punches him in the mouth

With only days remaining before most NFL training camps open, some players have been making the news for all the wrong reasons.
First, the Atlanta Falcons terminated the contract of outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo after the one-time free agent was accused of a sex crime in Texas.
On Wednesday came news that free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested in Seattle on felony charges of burglary and domestic violence and is being held without bail. The five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro also faces possible charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.
Now, according to NewsNation, the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been charged with domestic battery after a July 3 incident at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, 23, is accused of knocking out one of Haskins’ teeth when she punched him after a disagreement, according to an arrest report. A piece of his tooth was found on the floor of a room at the hotel.
“I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”
According to Haskins’ Instagram and several news articles, the couple was recently engaged at TAO Asian Bistro & Nightclub at The Venetian.
Haskins was signed by the Steelers after he was released by the Washington Football Team in December and is the backup for starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He had been drafted by Washington as the No. 15 pick overall in 2019. Haskins set records in his sophomore season at Ohio State, where he threw 50 touchdowns, one of just seven NCAA quarterbacks to do that in a single season.
The couple live in Pittsburgh, and were reportedly in Las Vegas for a wedding.
Gondrezick-Haskins has posted bail and is expected to appear back in court on Aug. 3.