S&P 500 ticks higher, on track to break 3-day losing skid

The most encouraging one showed that fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. The number is still incredibly high compared with before the pandemic, at 803,000, but it was better than economists were expecting. It also meant at least a temporary halt to the increase in unemployment claims the economy had been suffering as the worsening pandemic tightens its chokehold on the economy.

Another report said that orders for long-lasting goods strengthened by more than expected last month, a good sign for the nation’s manufacturers.

Other data reports were more grim, though. Consumers pulled back on their spending by more last month than economists expected. It was the first drop since April, and it’s a discouraging signal for an economy that’s driven mostly by consumer spending. A big reason was the sharp drop in incomes that Americans took in November, worse than economists had forecast.

The resurgent pandemic is pushing governments around the country and the world to bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses. Those, plus lost sales for companies from customers scared to do business amid the pandemic, are dragging the economy down following its initial bounceback from its springtime plunge. A new, potentially more infectious coronavirus strain identified in southern England is raising worries further.