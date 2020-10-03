South Carolina mother dies of COVID weeks after daughter dies from virus

Demi Bannister was a third-grade teacher at Windsor Elementary School. Her mother was the chair of the nursing department at Midlands Technical College.

“My heart is broken. Shirley was like an angel on Earth,” Dr. Ronald Rhames, MTC’s president, said in a statement, WIS reported. “Her life mission was caring for others. She earned her nursing degree from Midlands Technical College as a teen, went on to earn a master’s degree. Shirley eventually returned to MTC to teach nursing and impact the lives of hundreds of future healers in our community as chair of the MTC Nursing Department. While her death is devastating, her impact is everlasting. The entire MTC family offer her family support and our prayers.”

WIS reported the funeral, which was private, was held Saturday at noon.