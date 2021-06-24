ajc logo
X

Soccer game kept woman away from condo wing that collapsed

People look at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Caption
People look at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: David Santiago

Credit: David Santiago

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A soccer game may have saved Patricia Avilez’s life.

Avilez’s brother-in-law lives in a condo located in the wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building that collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday, killing at least one person.

ExploreAtlanta attorney praying for daughter’s friends in collapsed Miami Beach tower

When the brother-in-law isn’t there, Avilez routinely stops by to pick up the mail and make sure everything in the condo is in order.

“Last night I was thinking, “Let me go over there to sleep over night,” she said. “I was looking at the soccer game and I changed my mind and I stayed home.”

She said she woke up at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and headed over to the apartment. On the way, she heard on the radio about the collapse.

ExplorePHOTOS: Miami condo collapses

“And then I came here and it’s gone,” she said. “Everything is disaster.”

In Other News
1
Search and rescue underway | Dozens missing in deadly Miami-area condo...
2
Avenatti sentencing postponed until July 9 in Nike case
3
Senators meet Biden on infrastructure, raising hope for deal
4
US blocks solar panel materials from China over labor abuses
5
US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, and it's likely just the start
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top