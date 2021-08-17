Small-time actor arrested on suspicion of role in U.S. Capitol riot

The feds also served a search warrant on Google for data from Carico’s Gmail account, which included photos and videos that appeared to have been taken during the Jan. 6 disturbance and GPS information indicating a device associated with the account was in the restricted Capitol grounds between 2:18 and 3:55 p.m. that day, according to court records.

The person who answered a cellphone registered to Carico on Sunday afternoon immediately hung up when a reporter identified himself and asked for comment.

In one of the videos federal agents found on Carico’s Gmail account, Carico and others in the crowd are singing the final line of the Star-Spangled Banner. When they finish, Carico looks directly into the camera and says, “Hey Nancy, go f— yourself,” according to court records.

That was presumably a message for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).