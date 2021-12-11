Sheriff: Man who dumped FedEx packages in Alabama remorseful

The packages were discovered in November in a ravine on private property near the small town of Hayden, about 30 miles north of Birmingham, authorities have said.

They included children’s toys and pet items and reflected five separate dumps, according to Moon. He said Charleston worked for a contractor that delivered packages for FedEx.

Officials were able to identify the correct destination for a little more than 150 of the packages. But they could not determine the right address for nearly 250 others, according to Moon. Moon valued those packages at almost $25,000.

“Hopefully, this will be one of those very hard life lessons that he will learn from and be able to move forward in his life. That's what we really want." - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon

After the discovery, deputies guarded the site, and FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to take away the packages, the sheriff said previously.