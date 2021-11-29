FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages in woods

As many as 400 packages of varying sizes were found in a ravine last week about 30 miles north of Birmingham, authorities said. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Sheriff Mark Moon said.

The county sheriff said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page that investigators had spoken with security personnel from the Memphis, Tennessee-based company and have identified a driver.