FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages in woods

This photo from the Blount County Sheriff's Office in Alabama shows some of the recovered packages discovered in a ravine.
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

HAYDEN, Ala. — The recent discovery of hundreds of packages in a wooded area north of Alabama’s most populous city have led authorities to question a FedEx driver, a sheriff said Monday.

As many as 400 packages of varying sizes were found in a ravine last week about 30 miles north of Birmingham, authorities said. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Sheriff Mark Moon said.

The county sheriff said in a statement on the department’s Facebook page that investigators had spoken with security personnel from the Memphis, Tennessee-based company and have identified a driver.

The driver’s name wasn’t released, and Moon did not indicate whether any charges were possible.

FedEx did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the driver, but it had previously said it was cooperating with investigators.

Following the discovery, deputies guarded the site, and FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to take away the packages, according to the sheriff.

