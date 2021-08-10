Sheriff: ‘Hoax’ call about gun vacated Tennessee high school

Caption Police respond to an emergency situation at Volunteer High School on Tuesday. Police later said the 911 call was a hoax. (NewsNation WJHL-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

“Right here, we’re telling you straight up, this was a hoax,” Lawson said at a news conference, alongside the police chief. “There was no gunfire. Nobody injured. Thank god everybody is safe.”

Lawson said the 911 caller claimed to be in a school bathroom with a handgun, saying he had been bullied by popular students and was going to the gym to shoot the weapon. Lawson said one police officer was in the high school while the person was still on the phone with the 911 dispatcher.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Hixson said he expects classes to resume Wednesday morning.

“We’ve been through COVID and a lot of closure, and our intent is to keep students in school and keep them learning,” he said.

Chris Vaughan of the Church Hill Rescue Squad said two people were transported from the scene for injuries unrelated to gunshots.

“Right here, we're telling you straight up, this was a hoax. There was no gunfire. Nobody injured. Thank god everybody is safe." - Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson

According to the sheriff, in a “totally unrelated” occurrence a student was sick and having a seizure while the 911 call was occurring.

Video broadcast by media outlets showed a large police presence at the school, about 80 miles east of Knoxville in Hawkins County.

Hawkins County Schools initially deemed the incident an “emergency situation,” saying, “our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area.”