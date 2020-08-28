Sheriff: 3 charged after Alabama man found dead in Florida

Authorities said investigators determined Guillen, 51, was last at Peters’ home in Graceville, a community in Florida — more than 20 miles south of where the man was last sighted in Dothan.

Authorities said Parker and Wambles, Guillen’s girlfriend, were also at the house. Investigators searched the home and found evidence linked to Guillen’s death, according to a statement from authorities. The man’s body was later discovered in Holmes County.