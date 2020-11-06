Shell shutting down Louisiana oil refinery

The goal is for the refineries to be more integrated with the chemical complexes and produce more biofuels, hydrogen and synthetic fuels, the company said.

Shell expects to offer affected employees other opportunities within the company or help them find new jobs.

Edwards said he spoke with Shell officials Wednesday about the news and was assured the company would hire as many people as it can for other locations and offer retirement incentives to those eligible.

The governor said Louisiana’s labor department also will try to help the soon-to-be laid off workers find other jobs or training opportunities. He said he hopes to put a “transition center” onsite at the refinery to help those employees.

“We’re going to work as hard as we can to connect these individuals with other employment opportunities,” he said.

The company plans to consolidate its assets by 2025 from 14 sites into six energy and chemical parks, which includes the Norco site near New Orleans. Other sites are in Deer Park, Texas; The Netherlands; Singapore; Germany; and Canada, the newspaper said.

Even after the closure, the Louisiana plant will still be available for purchase.

“After the shutdown process is complete, we will continue to market the Convent refinery for divestment,” Smith said.