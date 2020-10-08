‘Sheer anxiety’: Louisiana braces itself for Hurricane Delta

Most structures damaged by Laura haven’t been permanently repaired, Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Wednesday.

“All that debris could become missiles in really strong wind,” said Edwards, who also worried about the “sheer anxiety” the storm could cause already-traumatized residents.

“We don’t want a hurricane to hit anywhere, but we know that the area that is least prepared and ready for a storm happens to be southwest Louisiana,” he said.

Terrebonne Parish employees work against time shoring up Levee Road in Isle de Jen Charles with cement and rocks ahead of Hurricane Delta. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) Credit: David Grunfeld Credit: David Grunfeld

Edwards said President Donald Trump approved his request to declare a federal emergency, which frees up federal resources. This is the sixth time in the Atlantic hurricane season that people in Louisiana have been forced to flee the state’s barrier islands and sail boats to safe harbor while emergency officials ramp up command centers and consider ordering evacuations.

Weather The Atlanta Journal-Constitution works to provide updates for breaking and other weather events such as severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and hurricanes. We cover weather that impacts Georgia and the region, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season. Delta hit Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane just south of the resort city of Cancun early Wednesday with high winds and heavy rain, cutting power to more than 260,000 customers and forcing tourists into storm shelters. No deaths or injuries were reported.

The storm weakened to a Category 1 storm Wednesday afternoon but had already restrengthened to a Category 2 by Thursday morning, with sustained winds near 100 mph. The storm was expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday night, with some weakening forecast once Delta approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Many residents said they have had enough.

A sport fisherman leaves Pointe Aux Chenes in Terrebonne Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta on Wednesday. Delta could make landfall, possibly as a Category 3 storm, sometime Friday south of Morgan City, Louisiana. (David Grunfeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: David Grunfeld Credit: David Grunfeld

“This has to be the worst year that I have experienced,” said Andrius Vitto, 42, a food truck owner from Grammercy who helped feed hungry evacuees after Laura. After learning this week that his native New Iberia, just to the east of Laura’s worst devastation, was in Hurricane Delta’s sights, “the hair rolled up on my arms,” he said. “To see all this happening in one year — you know with the wildfires, with the hurricanes, the rain, all the other stuff in the news — COVID — it’s mind-boggling.”

In Sulphur, across the Calcasieu River from Lake Charles, Ben Reynolds was deciding Wednesday whether to leave. He had to use a generator for power for a week after Hurricane Laura.

“It’s depressing,” Reynolds said. “It’s scary as hell.”

While New Orleans has been mostly spared by the weather and found itself outside Delta’s cone Wednesday, constant vigilance and months as a COVID-19 hot spot have strained a vulnerable city still scarred by memories of 2005′s Hurricane Katrina. Delta’s shifting forecast track likely meant no need for a major evacuation, but the city’s emergency officials were on alert.

“We’ve had five near misses. We need to watch this one very, very closely,” New Orleans Emergency Director Collin Arnold said.