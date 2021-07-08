September sentencing for Georgia man in military bribery case

Explore Pfizer reportedly developing COVID booster shot to target delta variant

Israel says Shalaby carried out a May 2 drive-by shooting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed Israeli student Yehuda Guetta and wounded two others. He was arrested days after the attack. His wife, Sanaa Shalaby, told the AP they were estranged for several years and that he spent most of his time in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he had married three other women in unofficial Islamic ceremonies. The entire family has U.S. citizenship.

The Israeli Supreme Court upheld the demolition order in a decision last month.

Kim Jong Un lost as much as 44 pounds, South Korean spies say

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lost up to 44 pounds but has no major health issues affecting his rule, according to a South Korean lawmaker briefed by a spy agency.

The National Intelligence Service estimated that Kim recently lost as much as 44 pounds, Kim Byung-kee, a lawmaker briefed by the spy agency, told reporters Thursday.

“If there is an abnormality in his health, there should be signs that drugs are being imported to the clinic that’s in charge of Kim’s health, but that was not detected,” the lawmaker said, adding that Kim Jong Un still hosts “hours-long meetings” and there’s nothing unusual about how he walks.

The 37-year-old North Korean leader was out of the public eye for much of May, and when he reappeared in a June video showing him chairing a government meeting, he looked much slimmer.

State media later ran a story citing a citizen as saying North Koreans broke down in tears at the sight of the thinner Kim, comments that could have been aimed at building public support as he tries to revive a sickly economy.

Indiana detective on U.S. task force is fatally shot, FBI says

A police detective in Indiana who worked on an FBI task force was “ambushed” and fatally shot Wednesday, a spokesperson for the FBI said in a statement.

Officials identified the detective as Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the police department in Terre Haute and a member of the FBI task force since 2010.

Officials provided few details about what had taken place. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting had occurred near the federal building in downtown Terre Haute. An FBI agent wounded a man who was suspected in the shooting. The man was in custody.