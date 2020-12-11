Senate passes defense authorization bill with veto-proof majority

The GOP-led U.S. Senate approved a wide-ranging defense policy bill on Friday by a large enough majority to prevent a veto from President Donald Trump, who opposed the bill.
The Senate followed the Democratic-controlled House, which approved the measure earlier this week. The House voted 335-78 in favor of the $731 billion defense measure Tuesday, hours after Trump renewed his threat to veto the bill unless lawmakers clamp down on social media companies he claims were biased against him during the election.
The Senate passed the bill 84-13 on Friday.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that he will veto “the very weak National Defense Authorization Act,″ or NDAA, unless it repeals so-called Section 230, a part of the communications code that shields Twitter, Facebook and other tech giants from content liability. Trump also wants Congress to strip out a provision of the bill that allows renaming of military bases that now honor Confederate leaders.
Congressional leaders vowed to move ahead on the bill — which affirms automatic 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes other military programs — despite the veto threat.
I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO. Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troop reductions in foreign lands!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020
A total of 140 Republicans joined 195 Democrats to back the bill in the House.
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of the House Republican leadership, urged Trump not to follow through on his veto threat, but added that if he does veto it, “We should override.″
If Trump vetoes the bill, “we will come back to vote to override,” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Washington, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
