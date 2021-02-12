Schumer: Democrats might invoke 14th Amendment to bar Trump if Senate acquits

Just like last year, however, two-thirds of the Senate is needed to convict Trump, meaning Democrats — even if they vote along party lines as expected — will still need 17 Republicans to side with them. And 45 of the 50 Senate Republicans voted last week to challenge the constitutionality of the trial, all but assuring that Trump will be acquitted.

Democratic senators have discussed in recent weeks if they can’t convict Trump and bar him from holding office in a subsequent simple majority vote, they might invoke the 14th Amendment, which says Congress can bar people who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S. from holding office.

According to the U.S. Senate archives, the amendment was passed by the Senate on June 8, 1866, and ratified two years later. Besides granting citizenship to all persons “born or naturalized in the United States,” including formerly enslaved people, and providing everyone with “equal protection under the laws,” it also banned those who “engaged in insurrection” against the U.S. from holding any civil, military or elected office without the approval of two-thirds of the House and Senate.

The amendment prohibited former Confederate states from repaying war debts and compensating former slave owners for the emancipation of their slaves.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, has reportedly been on the forefront of the 14th Amendment push, and U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, late last month called it “intriguing.”

After a prosecution case rooted in violent images from the Capitol siege, Trump’s impeachment trial shifts on Friday to defense lawyers prepared to make a fundamental concession: The violence was every bit as traumatic, unacceptable and illegal as Democrats say.

But, they will say, Trump had nothing to do with it.

Stipulating to the horrors of the day is meant to blunt the visceral impact of the House Democrats’ case and quickly pivot to what they see as the core — and more winnable — issue of the trial: whether Trump can be held responsible for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

The argument is likely to appeal to Republican senators who themselves want to be seen as condemning the violence without convicting the president.

“They haven’t in any way tied it to Trump,” David Schoen, one of the president’s lawyers, told reporters near the end of two full days of Democrats’ arguments aimed at doing just that.

He previewed the essence of his argument Tuesday, telling the Senate jurors: “They don’t need to show you movies to show you that the riot happened here. We will stipulate that it happened, and you know all about it.”

In legal filings and in arguments earlier in the week, Trump’s lawyers have made clear their position that the people responsible for the riot are the ones who actually stormed the building and who are now being prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Anticipating defense efforts to disentangle Trump’s rhetoric from the rioters’ actions, the impeachment managers spent days trying to fuse them together through a reconstruction of never-been-seen video footage alongside clips of the president’s monthslong urging of his supporters to undo the election results.

Democrats, who wrapped their case Thursday, used the rioters’ own videos and words from Jan. 6 to pin responsibility on Trump. “We were invited here,” said one. “Trump sent us,” said another. “He’ll be happy. We’re fighting for Trump.”

The prosecutors’ goal was to cast Trump not as a bystander but rather as the “inciter in chief” who spent months spreading falsehoods and revving up supporters to challenge the election.