School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

"My sincere condolences to this community and to the family of the school bus driver and the family of the 7-year-old who was killed tonight in this crash," Lt. Miller told a Tuesday evening news conference at Meigs South Elementary School in Decatur, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained from the school bus crash in Meigs County today. We offer prayers of comfort to the families who are hurting tonight and our full support to the community in the days ahead. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 28, 2020

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a statement that she and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are “deeply saddened.”

The driver of the utility vehicle, from Service Electric, was being treated for minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating. No charges have been filed in the crash.