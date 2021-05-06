‘Scared to death’ | Police say armed trainee hijacks South Carolina school bus

“The suspect got a little frustrated, and the bus stopped and that’s when the kids and bus driver got off,” Lott said. The trainee then drove the bus a few more miles, “then got off the bus and left the rifle on the bus,” he said.

Lott said the trainee was arrested near I-77 and Percival Road. None of the children or the bus driver were injured.

“You can just imagine they were scared to death,” Lott said. “I’ll give the bus driver credit, he kept his cool.”

Several nearby schools, according to WIS, were locked down during the incident. Fort Jackson officials told the station they are aware of the incident and are working with local police in the investigation.