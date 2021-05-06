‘Scared to death’ | Police say armed trainee hijacks South Carolina school bus

An armed trainee based at a Columbia, South Carolina, Army installation allegedly hijacked a school bus carrying 18 children Thursday morning.
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the hijacking happened around 7 a.m. near Eagle Park and Percival roads. The Fort Jackson trainee, whose name has not been released, “was dressed in PT clothes and armed with a rifle.”
“He had run off the post and escaped,” Lott said. Before the alleged hijacking, Lott said the trainee was trying to flag down vehicles on I-77. From there, Lott said the trainee got on a school bus taking children to Forest Lake Elementary and demanded the driver “take him to the next town.”
After driving a few miles, Lott said children on the bus began asking the trainee “lots of questions,” such as whether he was going to hurt the driver or any of them.
“The suspect got a little frustrated, and the bus stopped and that’s when the kids and bus driver got off,” Lott said. The trainee then drove the bus a few more miles, “then got off the bus and left the rifle on the bus,” he said.
Lott said the trainee was arrested near I-77 and Percival Road. None of the children or the bus driver were injured.
“You can just imagine they were scared to death,” Lott said. “I’ll give the bus driver credit, he kept his cool.”
Several nearby schools, according to WIS, were locked down during the incident. Fort Jackson officials told the station they are aware of the incident and are working with local police in the investigation.