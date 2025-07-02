Nation & World News
Popular unicycle performer Red Panda injured at halftime of WNBA game

The popular halftime show performer who goes by Red Panda fell off her unicycle and crashed to the court during intermission of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, unable to finish her show
FILE - Rong Niu, also known as the performer Red Panda, performs at halftime during an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers in New Orleans, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

FILE - Rong Niu, also known as the performer Red Panda, performs at halftime during an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Clippers in New Orleans, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The popular halftime show performer who goes by Red Panda fell off her unicycle and crashed to the court during intermission of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, unable to finish her show.

There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries. She appeared to be grabbing at her left wrist after the fall — she fell forward off the unicycle onto the court — and was helped off the floor by wheelchair.

Red Panda, whose name is Rong Niu, is a Chinese American woman who comes from a family of performing acrobats. Her act is composed of her riding on her custom-built unicycle, which stretches about 8 feet above the court, and balancing custom-made bowls on her lower leg before flipping them atop her head.

She has performed at countless basketball games, including Game 5 of the NBA Finals last month in Oklahoma City.

FILE - The WNBA logo is seen near a hoop before an WNBA basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

