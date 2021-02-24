SC considers ban on trans students in girls’ sports

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

The bill is “unnecessary, unenforceable and it is dangerous,” said Chase Glenn with the Alliance for Full Acceptance.

Glenn said there is no evidence a transgender student would have an unfair physical advantage. Opponents said there are so many other things that decide athletic advantage like hand-eye coordination, practice and innate talent as opposed to hormones and physical differences.

To be able to play on a sports team, transgender students might be required to come out, which is unfair too, Glenn said.

The proposals in South Carolina and other states come as a growing number of state high school athletic associations in the U.S. have enabled transgender athletes to play on teams based on their gender identity, and the NCAA has trans-inclusive guidelines for all its member schools.